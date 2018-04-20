By Tony DiZinno and Steve Wittich We bumped into two of the drivers who made headlines last weekend in Long Beach before second practice. Graham Rahal noted that drivers are continuing to adjust to the new braking points with the new Dallara UAK18. He told TSO that because of the increased top-end speed, it remains…
Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama – Barber Motorsports Park – Friday at 4 pm – Second practice and Pro Mazda qualifying
category: TSO News
tags: Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, INDYCAR, Rene Binder, Sebastien Bourdais, Simon Pagenaud, Verizon IndyCar Series, Will Power, Zach Veach