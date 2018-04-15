Former Indy car driver Scott Pruett gave the command to fire the twin-turbo V6 power plants. The ambient temperature when the green flag flew was 66F and the track temperature was 105F. There was some significantly cooler than the past two afternoons. The race start was straggly with only the first two rows able to…
Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach – Sunday -3:45pm – rough race notes and unofficial results
category: TSO News
tags: Alexander Rossi, Ed Jones, Graham Rahal, Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach, Verizon IndyCar Series, Will Power, Zach Veach