By Steve Wittich Just back from a quick grid walk. The biggest surprise? That the Chevrolet Indy V6 powered cars are worried about making the race in only two stops without a few cautions. Cars starting on sticker Firestone reds: 98, 12, 22, 15, 14, 4, 59, 26, 19, 23 Cars starting on scuffed Firestone…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.