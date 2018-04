Rookie King Will Start 12th In Second Verizon IndyCar Series Race; Spencer Pigot Qualifies 18th LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 14, 2018) – Qualifying Notes For the second race in a row, British rookie Jordan King broke through the first round of qualifications. King navigated the difficult 1.968-mile, 12-turn street circuit and advanced through to the second…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.