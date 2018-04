By Steve Wittich Excuse any spelling and grammar issues. This is a quick unedited rundown of qualifying. The first group of 12 drivers hit the iconic 1.968-mile, 11-Turn Long Beach Street Circuit under beautiful sunny skies. The ambient temperature was 80F and the track temperature was 118F. Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball were the only…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.