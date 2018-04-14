Qualifying for the Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach gets underway in 15 minutes and after two walks through the paddock to try and learn what to expect, I’m predicting that this qualifying session is going to be absolutely fascinating. Some drivers are happy with what they found (Andretti Autosport, Team Penske, and Rahal Letterman…
Toyota Grand Prix Of Long Beach 2018 – Saturday – 3:15pm – qual groups
Posted by Steve Wittich on Saturday, April 14th 2018
category: TSO News
