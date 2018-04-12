Acura Sports Car Challenge Highlights Season-Opening Weekend at Mid-Ohio LEXINGTON, Ohio (April 11, 2018) – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is proud to announce that Acurawill be the title sponsor of Round Four of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, May 4-6, 2018. Highlighted by the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio on Sunday,…



