Portlandgp.com is the place for race fans and festival goers to get up to speed on all the event happenings and features. Special ticket packages, pricing, breaking news and all the fan features and attractions will be posted on this new website. Fans are also encouraged to sign up for Grand Prix of Portland E-Club on this website to be notified and remain in the know on the latest happenings.

“The Grand Prix of Portland is just over 142 days away, and the momentum is building amongst both race fans and corporate partners for this major event weekend,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager for the Grand Prix of Portland. “ Next Tuesday ( April 17 ) tickets will go on sale to the public. Customers are encouraged to visit the website now to check out all the options available and be ready to reserve the best seats.”

The Grand Prix of Portland serves as Round 16 of 17 of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season. The popular Festival Chicane Grandstand and other reserved seating options will be offered to the public. General admission is also available for all three days or a single day including free admission for children 12 and under with a ticketed adult. All tickets, pit and paddock access, and parking passes go on sale at 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, April 17 .

ABOUT GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

The inaugural Indy car race at Portland International Raceway (PIR) was held in 1984 and won by Al Unser Jr. Current Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais was the winner of PIR’s last professional open-wheel event in 2007. Indy car racing had a rich 24-year tradition racing at PIR from 1984-2007 which included many memorable races. The Father’s Day race of 1986 featured Mario Andretti victorious over his son Michael on the last lap by less than a second. There was also the closest three-way road racing finish in Indy car history in 1997 when the top three were covered by just 0.055 of a second. The event is owned and operated by Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which also promotes Honda Indy Toronto ( July 13-15, 2018 ), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio ( July 27-29, 2018 ) and Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg ( March 8-10, 2019 ).

For more information, visit portlandgp.com

