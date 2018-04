DETROIT, Mich. (April 10, 2018) – Fans of racing, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and the City of Detroit have a new online home for merchandise related to one of the Motor City’s most popular annual summertime events. Grand Prix officials unveiled a new online home for licensed merchandise at www.DetroitGPshop.com to ensure that…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.