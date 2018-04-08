Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix results
AVONDALE, Arizona – Results Saturday of the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.022-mile ISM Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running
2. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 250, Running
3. (4) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 250, Running
4. (17) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running
5. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 250, Running
6. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 250, Running
7. (18) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 250, Running
8. (9) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 250, Running
9. (12) Graham Rahal, Honda, 250, Running
10. (2) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 250, Running
11. (13) Takuma Sato, Honda, 250, Running
12. (20) Marco Andretti, Honda, 249, Running
13. (1) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 249, Running
14. (15) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 249, Running
15. (19) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 249, Running
16. (23) Zach Veach, Honda, 249, Running
17. (22) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 248, Running
18. (21) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 247, Running
19. (16) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 241, Running
20. (11) Ed Jones, Honda, 228, Contact
21. (14) Kyle Kaiser, Chevrolet, 174, Contact
22. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 153, Contact
23. (10) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 40, Contact
Race Statistics:
Winner’s average speed: 147.395
Time of Race: 1:44:00.3552
Margin of victory: 2.9946 seconds
Cautions: 2 for 23 laps
Lead changes: 12 among 9 drivers
Lap Leaders:
Bourdais, Sebastien 1 – 43
Power, Will 44 – 123
Rahal, Graham 124 – 128
Hinchcliffe, James 129 – 148
Wickens, Robert 149 – 177
Hunter-Reay, Ryan 178 – 182
Pagenaud, Simon 183 – 185
Rahal, Graham 186 – 187
Rossi, Alexander 188
Bourdais, Sebastien 189 – 205
Newgarden, Josef 206 – 231
Wickens, Robert 232 – 246
Newgarden, Josef 247 – 250
Verizon IndyCar Series point standings:
Newgarden 77, Rossi 72, Bourdais 70, Rahal 63, Hunter-Reay 62, Hinchcliffe 61, Dixon 60, Wickens 57, Kanaan 43, Andretti 40.