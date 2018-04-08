Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix results

Click HERE to view and download the official race results from the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix.

AVONDALE, Arizona – Results Saturday of the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.022-mile ISM Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 250, Running

3. (4) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 250, Running

4. (17) Scott Dixon, Honda, 250, Running

5. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 250, Running

6. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 250, Running

7. (18) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 250, Running

8. (9) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 250, Running

9. (12) Graham Rahal, Honda, 250, Running

10. (2) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 250, Running

11. (13) Takuma Sato, Honda, 250, Running

12. (20) Marco Andretti, Honda, 249, Running

13. (1) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 249, Running

14. (15) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 249, Running

15. (19) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 249, Running

16. (23) Zach Veach, Honda, 249, Running

17. (22) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 248, Running

18. (21) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 247, Running

19. (16) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 241, Running

20. (11) Ed Jones, Honda, 228, Contact

21. (14) Kyle Kaiser, Chevrolet, 174, Contact

22. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 153, Contact

23. (10) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 40, Contact

Race Statistics:

Winner’s average speed: 147.395

Time of Race: 1:44:00.3552

Margin of victory: 2.9946 seconds

Cautions: 2 for 23 laps

Lead changes: 12 among 9 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Bourdais, Sebastien 1 – 43

Power, Will 44 – 123

Rahal, Graham 124 – 128

Hinchcliffe, James 129 – 148

Wickens, Robert 149 – 177

Hunter-Reay, Ryan 178 – 182

Pagenaud, Simon 183 – 185

Rahal, Graham 186 – 187

Rossi, Alexander 188

Bourdais, Sebastien 189 – 205

Newgarden, Josef 206 – 231

Wickens, Robert 232 – 246

Newgarden, Josef 247 – 250

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings:

Newgarden 77, Rossi 72, Bourdais 70, Rahal 63, Hunter-Reay 62, Hinchcliffe 61, Dixon 60, Wickens 57, Kanaan 43, Andretti 40.