TAG Heuer Becomes Presenting Sponsor of Hulman Terrace Club INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, April 5, 2018 – TAG Heuer – a pioneer in motorsports sponsorship for over 50 years – has become a presenting sponsor of the Hulman Terrace Club at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Hulman Terrace Club presented by TAG Heuer offers fans premium tickets to every race at IMS, with access to stadium seating, several bars, panoramic views of the world-famous frontstretch and more. Click here for purchase information. TAG Heuer already is the “Official Timepiece of the Indy 500” and “Official Timepiece of the Verizon IndyCar Series.” In March 2018, just in time for the start of the season in St. Petersburg, Florida, TAG Heuer announced the extension of its partnership with IMS and the series for the next three years. “We’re honored to further our partnership with a brand that is so deeply rooted in motorsports and values the tradition and heritage of the Indy 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “TAG Heuer will elevate the already fantastic atmosphere inside the Hulman Terrace Club, giving fans access to a premium and enjoyable experience every day we’re on track in May and during other events.” In honor of its partnership with IMS and the Verizon IndyCar Series, TAG Heuer has released two limited-edition Indy timepieces, a TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 and a TAG Heuer Formula One. Both watches are designed to honor the 102nd Running of the race and TAG Heuer’s history as a luxury sport brand, melding automotive technology with Swiss watchmaking mastery of creating high-performance watches. Each piece of the 500 Formula One Indy 500 Limited Edition and the 102nd Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 Indy 500 Limited Edition features the Indy 500 logo and notes the limited-edition number engraved on the case back. 100th Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil winner and Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi is also an official TAG Heuer brand ambassador, recently visiting The Mall at Millenia TAG Heuer store in Orlando, Florida, with the Borg-Warner Trophy before the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We are very proud of our new partnership with the Hulman Terrace Club,” said Kilian Muller, president and CEO of TAG Heuer North America. “Motor racing is at the very core of TAG Heuer’s DNA, and we believe in supporting every aspect of the sport to help racing fans have the best experience possible.” The Hulman Terrace Club presented by TAG Heuer is located on the outside of the front straightaway of the famed 2.5-mile oval past the exit of Turn 4 and features a unique, club-like atmosphere that is the first of its kind at IMS. Club guests have access to 22-inch stadium seats, private areas for food and beverages and an outside deck area with a covered bar. A limited number of tickets in the Hulman Terrace Club are still available at $1,750 each. Benefits include: •Pit and Garage credentials every day except Indy 500 Race Day •One parking pass for every four tickets purchased •Brickyard Crossing Golf Course and retail discounts •Premium concession options •Option to purchase seat nameplates For more information, click here or email HulmanClub@brickyard.com.