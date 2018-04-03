OF NOTE:

– The No. 98 Oberto Circle K / Curb racing machine of Marco Andretti will feature a throwback livery celebrating the 25th anniversary of his grandfather, Mario Andretti’s final win in an Indy car.

– Alexander Rossi’s No. 27 Honda will also see a new paint scheme as MilitaryToMotorsports.com serves as primary sponsor for the 250-lap event.

No. 27 MilitaryToMotorsports.com Honda

“It’s been quite a few weeks since St. Pete which has allowed us all to get prepared for three back-to-back races starting this weekend in Phoenix. I cannot wait to get out there and get started and hopefully grab the second podium of the year.”

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING

3rd (36 pts.)

STATS AT ISM RACEWAY

STARTS BEST START BEST FINISH

2 14 (2016) 14 (2016)

No. 28 DHL Honda

“The first oval race of the year coming up at ISM Raceway and one things for sure, it’s going to be quite a bit different than the past couple years. The new universal aero kit with less downforce will present a whole new set of challenges when it comes to running in traffic. Clean air will be key; however, due to the size of the track, we’ll spend most the race buried in traffic. This is potentially an opportunity we can take advantage of if we can develop a good race setup in practice.”

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING

5th (31 pts.)

STATS AT ISM RACEWAY

STARTS BEST START BEST FINISH

2 12 (2016, 2017) 10 (2016)

No. 98 Oberto Circle K / Curb Honda

“We had a pretty good test in Phoenix back in February – ending P6 – an we’re looking to build on that as we enter the race weekend. I’m excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my grandfather’s last win with a special throwback livery to his 1993 Newman Haas colors. Big thanks to Oberto Beef Jerky and Circle K for coming together and helping us really throw things back properly.”

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING

9th (22 pts.)

STATS AT ISM RACEWAY

STARTS BEST START BEST FINISH

2 9 (2017) 11 (2016)

No. 26 Group One Thousand One Honda

“I’ve been really looking forward to racing in Phoenix since we announced my full season with Andretti! As a young guy, you always dream about racing an Indy car under the lights. To finally be into race week and heading to ISM Raceway with the Group One Thousand One car is definitely something I’m excited about.

“With the first race behind us, we have a little momentum starting to build and I’m ready to see what’s in store for us at Phoenix. As a team, we had a pretty strong test here back in February, so we should be starting off on the right foot. ”

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING

17th (14 pts.)

STATS AT ISM RACEWAY

STARTS BEST START BEST FINISH

This year will mark Zach Veach’s first race at ISM Raceway.