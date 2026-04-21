Elkins Joins INDYCAR Officiating as Managing Director of Officiating

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, April 21, 2026) – Veteran motorsports officiating and competition executive Scot Elkins has been named managing director of officiating (MDO) by the Independent Officiating Board (IOB) of INDYCAR Officiating.

In December 2025, INDYCAR Officiating – a new independent and not-for-profit organization – was established and governed by the three-person board of Raj Nair, Ray Evernham and Ronan Morgan. Working with the established team in race control and technical inspection, Elkins will oversee those areas and report directly to the IOB – with no oversight from INDYCAR or Penske Entertainment officials – and provide officiating governance and management.

Indiana native Elkins, 56, assumes his new role in a return to INDYCAR SERIES racing after having served as the technical director, operations for the Champ Car World Series from 2005-08. During that time, he led the technical operations and competition management as he created and enforced competition rules and developed safety protocols before coordinating the INDYCAR merger and transition period in 2008.

In addition to his INDYCAR experience, Elkins provides over 25 years in race officiating, competition management and technical regulations across FIA Formula E, FIA Formula One, NASCAR and IMSA. Since 2014, he has served as the president of The Elkins Group, a leading consulting firm in race officiating, competition management and technical regulations, and safety leadership, working with Extreme E, DTM, Formula E, Formula One, NASCAR, FIA Rally Cross, FIA World Endurance Championship and X Games.

Previously, Elkins was the vice president, competition and technical regulations (2013-14) and chief operating officer (2008-13) for IMSA, and prior to his INDYCAR experience he served as an adjunct professor of motorsports management at Indiana State University (2006-08), manufacturing engineer at Toyota (2004-05) and an engineering team manager at Robert Yates Racing in NASCAR (2000-04).

“INDYCAR Officiating already has something truly special, teams in race control and technical inspection who are exceptional at what they do and have earned the deep respect of this paddock,” Elkins said. “Together with the Independent Officiating Board, our mission is to build on that foundation, bringing greater transparency and consistency to an operation that this sport and its competitors depend on.

“Having worked across some of the most respected motorsport series internationally and here in North America, I have seen first-hand what world-class officiating looks like, and it looks like INDYCAR. Growing up in Indiana with the Indianapolis 500 as part of my life for as long as I can remember, I could not be more proud or more motivated to serve this sport.”

Elkins’ other officiating and industry leadership experience include board memberships with the International Council of Motorsport Sciences (2021-present), Motorsport Safety Foundation (2015-present) and ACCUS-FIA (2009-15).

“After a diligent and thorough search for the MDO position, it was clear that Scot’s credentials were an ideal fit,” IOB chairman Nair said. “The depth and breadth of his experience are primed to greatly contribute to INDYCAR Officiating. We know that he will successfully integrate with the current INDYCAR Officiating personnel and provide strong leadership and guidance for this crucial group as we move this mission forward.”

IOB members will work with Elkins to ensure a seamless onboarding and successful integration for a Monday, May 11 start.

The next INDYCAR race weekend is on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the Sonsio Grand Prix, race six of the 18-race 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Race coverage Saturday, May 9 begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX One and the FOX Sports app. INDY NXT by Firestone races its second doubleheader of 2026 at 4 p.m. Friday, May 8 (available on FS2) and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 (FS1), with both races also available on FOX One and the FOX Sports app. Audio coverage of all on-track sessions is also provided by the INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls via SiriusXM Channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.