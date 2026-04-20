TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR SUNDAY RACE REPORT – Grand Prix Of Long Beach

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Grand Prix Of Long Beach

1.968-mile, 11 turn, Long Beach street circuit

Long Beach California

Sunday Race Report

April 19, 2026

Long Beach, California (April 19, 2026) – Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was the best of the Chevrolet-powered drivers, finishing in fifth place on the Streets of Long Beach. O’Ward was joined in the top ten by sixth-place Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 AAA Travel Team Penske Chevrolet, seventh-place David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet and ninth-place Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 ECR Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet.

The fifth-place finish was the fourth of the season for O’Ward and 52nd (all of them with Team Chevy) in his career, which moves the 26-year-old into a tie for 33rd all-time with Alexander Rossi and Tony Bettenhausen.

Nolan Siegel, the driver of the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, was the biggest mover of the race, finishing 12th after starting 25th. Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 ECR Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet was also a significant mover, finishing 9th after starting 18th.

Josef Newgarden, who was one of a half-dozen drivers to utilize a three-stop strategy in the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet, set the quickest lap of the race, with a 68.8328-second lap of the 1.968-mile, 11-turn Long Beach street circuit. Chevrolet-powered Rinus VeeKay in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet had the second through fourth fastest laps.

Newgarden also made the most on-track passes, getting by 11 drivers.

Chevrolet-powered drivers David Malukas, Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard, Josef Newgarden and McLaughlin are third through seventh in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings.

Grand Prix Of Long Beach Race Results

Up Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads home to the Circle City of Indianapolis, Indiana, to spend the “Month of May” at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Action at ‘The Brickyard’ begins with a series open test at the historic 2.5-mile oval on Tuesday and Wednesday April 28th and 29th. The action then moves to the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday, May 9th, before returning to the oval and the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing”, the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 24th. The open test will be available to stream on the series’ YouTube channel, with both races airing on FOX

What they’re saying – Grand Prix Of Long Beach

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 5th:

“We don’t have enough right now to take it to the guys that are charging forward in the championship. It was just another weekend to close out a top five, but we need to start fighting for podiums and wins. Thankfully, our favorite is coming up, which is the Indy 500, right after the Indy Road Course. That’s really our main focal point, and I’m going to really try to maximize that. Right now, we just need to keep working and try to make it better to minimize damage in the first part of the season to see if we can recover toward the end to find something – because we’re missing it.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 AAA Travel Team Penske Chevrolet finished 6th:

“We just needed a solid finish today. With everything we have dealt with over the last three weeks, a top five finish was the goal. To finish just outside of that gives us some momentum heading into the month of May, for sure. The AAA Travel Chevy was very fast today, but we stuck to our two-stop strategy and were in fuel save for a while.

“I’m so appreciative of the guys on this team. They have my back when I put them in tough situations and all I want to do is give my all for them.”

David Malukas, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet finished 7th:

“That was going to be a fantastic day. We had a fantastic Verizon Chevy. Really good fuel saving. We were destroying these Hondas. We were going to jump Kyle (Kirkwood) on this last pit stop and be on for a podium finish. It was going to be a great day, unfortunately on the last pit stop, we had a slight issue with the pit stop. We had a little mistake with the airjack. These things happen and we go forward. This team is incredible. Everybody here is working their butt offs and giving 110%. We’re working and trying to find something new every day and it’s showing. We’re having great momentum. P3 in the championship even with this mistake and P7 in the race. It’s only up from here.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet finished 9th:

“We had a pretty good recovery today from very disappointing qualifying. It’s been a strange weekend. Through all phases of the weekend, the car balance has been really good. Why, we miss performance in qualifying is still a mystery, but we knew that the car would be good in the race, and it was. The ECR Liquid Science team did a great job in pit lane and we were able to get a Top 10 out of it.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 12th:

“It was finally a day that went our way with the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew. It was what we needed, and I’m very proud of the group. It’s been a tough weekend up until now to be honest. That says a lot about the whole group and our performance today with what happened yesterday. I’m excited about what this means for the rest of the year. There were plenty of days where I’ve felt that we were strong but just hadn’t maximized what we had, and this feels good. On weekends as a whole where we qualify well and have a good Sunday, we’ll be back racing up front.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet finished 13th:

“Finally, a better starting spot for the race here. Bit of a tough race. We chose to go for the three-stop. I think we nailed that pretty well, until really at the worst time, the yellow came out, which at that time, it was in the window for everybody to, to stop, so we had to go as well. Lost all our track position that that we built up through the yellow. Dropped back to, I think, 20th. Really good pit stop by the guys and, kind of damage control there in the end. So finished thirteenth, started twelfth. Still trying to find lady luck, but I think we are moving forward as a team. We are progressing, and, I think, coming to the month of May, we are in a good position to score some great points.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet finished 14th:

“Just tough day. It was going really well. Going really well. We were going to try and make a three-stop work when pretty much the whole field wasn’t. And, basically, first stint was incredible. The No. 2 Astemo Chevy was on rails, but made a mistake, on the second stint – technically, our third stint when passing Armstrong in turn one lit up the inside of the left front. So, I tried but had a massive vibration. I thought the tire was going to blow up. I can’t believe it held. Then we were just trying to nurse the thing to the next pit stop. Got lucky with the yellow and was able to pit but had a bad plug. Not a big deal. Kaiden (Bradley) is so fast.

I mean, he is like rock star on the fueling. So, I’d already kind of ruined our day and then lost a little couple spots there. And we went back to 21st and then clawed our way back to fourteenth. So started fourteenth, finished fourteenth. And I think the good news is that the car was stupid quick. Like, stupid quick. So really encouraged by that.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Liquid Science Arctic Freeze Chevrolet finished 15th:

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet finished 18th:

“Just overall, a rough weekend. But the car’s in one piece and we’re gonna roll it back up on the trailer. It was just really tough to drive, hard to find a balance. Moving on to Indy GP and the month of May.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 20th:

“Not the weekend we wanted in Long Beach. It was a long day, plagued by some tire pressure issues and a puncture midway through the race. We will regroup ahead of the Indy GP and strategize how we maximize a full weekend. We have yet to do that, but it’s close.”

Caio Collet, No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet finished 22nd:

“I think we are on for our top 12 there if it wasn’t for the penalty in the pit. So I have to look again and see what exactly happened if it was my mistake, or I just pushed too hard on the pit in. I don’t know. We’ll see what happened exactly on data, why we had a penalty, but I think regardless, we were looking quite good for a top 12, maybe top 10 there. It’s really frustrating, but we’ll move on.”

Regarding the A.J. Foyt Racing crewman: outside rear tire changer Ryan Marzec has been treated and released – nothing broken he was back at the truck and will head back to Indy on the charter. They only put an ace bandage on both feet to keep swelling down.

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger – Goodheart Chevrolet finished 23rd:

“That was going to be a fantastic day. We had a fantastic Verizon Chevy. Really good fuel saving. We were destroying these Hondas. We were going to jump Kyle (Kirkwood) on this last pit stop and be on for a podium finish. It was going to be a great day, unfortunately on the last pit stop, we had a slight issue with the pit stop. We had a little mistake with the airjack. These things happen and we go forward. This team is incredible. Everybody here is working their butt offs and giving 110%. We’re working and trying to find something new every day and it’s showing. We’re having great momentum. P3 in the championship even with this mistake and P7 in the race. It’s only up from here.”

Mario Andretti in the Chevrolet-powered Newman Haas Racing Lola on the way to win at Long Beach in 1987 (Photo from Penske Entertainment)

Chevrolet History on the Streets of Long Beach

Wins – 12

2022 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Mike Conway – ECR

2012 – Will Power – Team Penske

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1992 – Danny Sullivan – Galles Racing

1991 – Al Unser Jr.. – Galles Racing

1990 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1989 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1988 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Poles – 10

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2016 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2015 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2012 – Ryan Briscoe – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1989 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Chevrolet Podiums: 32

Driver Podiums: Josef Newgarden (4), Al Unser Jr. (4), Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Will Power (3), Bob Rahal (3), Helio Castroneves (2), Scott Dixon (2), Danny Sullivan (2), Mario Andretti (1), Michael Andretti (1), Eddie Cheever (1), Mike Conway (1), James Hinchcliffe (1), Christian Lundgaard (1), Juan Montoya (1), Simon Pagenaud (1), Paul Tracy (1)

Team Podiums: Team Penske (15), Galles Racing (6), Chip Ganassi Racing (3), Newman Haas Racing (2), Rahal Hogan Racing (2), Andretti Global (1), Arrow McLaren (1), ECR (1), Patrick Racing (1)

Chevrolet Laps Led: 996

Driver Laps Led: Al Unser Jr. (395), Mario Andretti (108), Josef Newgarden (106), Paul Tracy (81), Helio Castroneves (78), Scott Dixon (68), Will Power (42), Simon Pagenaud (28), Christian Lundgaard (26), Danny Sullivan (24), Sting Ray Robb (12), Michael Andretti (5), Ryan Briscoe (5), Ryan Hunter-Reay (5), Augustin Canapino (3), Mike Conway (3), Charlie Kimball (3), Sebastian Saavedra (3), Sebastien Bourdais (1),

Team Laps Led: Galles Racing (402), Team Penske (357), Newman Haas Racing (113), Chip Ganassi Racing (71), Arrow McLaren (26), Juncos Hollinger Racing (15), Andretti Global (5), KV Racing Technology (4), ECR (3)

Manufacturer History on the Streets Of Long Beach

Wins (with competition)

16 – Honda (2026, 2024, 2023, 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2013, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1996)

12 – Chevrolet (2022, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2012, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

3 – Cosworth (1986, 1985, 1984)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 – Mercedes (1995)

Poles (with competition)

14- Honda (2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2019, 2018, 2014, 2013, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1997, 1996)

10 – Chevrolet (2021, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2012, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

5 – Ford (2002, 1998, 1995, 1993, 1992)

3 – Cosworth (1986, 1985, 1984)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information

• INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

• Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

• Chevrolet-Powered Wins – All-Time