INDIANAPOLIS (March 19, 2018) – The No. 98 machine of Andretti-Herta Autosport driver Marco Andretti will feature a special look for the upcoming Phoenix Grand Prix at Phoenix’s ISM Raceway. In honor of the of 25th Anniversary of Mario Andretti’s last career win, the third-generation driver will race the Oberto Beef Jerky Circle K / Curb Honda in the colors of his grandfather’s 1993 winning car.

“We’re really excited to see Oberto back on the car this year. Andretti Autosport has built a strong relationship with them and we’re happy to continue to grow the partnership,” said Marco Andretti. “When the idea of a throwback livery celebrating my grandfather’s final win was thrown around, Oberto was ready to get to the drawing board. The black, white and red car resembles many of my family’s race cars and was a big part of my life growing up. It’s really cool to be able to add one of my cars to that family legacy.”

Oberto Beef Jerky first appeared on the sidepods of Andretti’s Indy car in Phoenix last year and then dressed the car again at Gateway Motorsports Park in August. The partnership has proved itself a race-winning mixture with Oberto Circle K Beetle GRC driver Scott Speed and the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team claiming back-to-back championships.

Tom Hernquist Oberto Brands CEO said, “Oberto is thrilled to partner with Andretti Autosport and our retail partner Circle-K for this great anniversary event. As a company celebrating our own landmark anniversary this year” (100 years), “the pairing of one of the greatest names in racing with the nation’s leading all-natural beef jerky is a perfect match. The Andretti name embodies our brand’s tagline of ‘You get out what you put in’ and we are excited to see Marco on the track in Phoenix.”

“At Circle K, we take great pride in our partnership with Andretti Autosport and Oberto Brands, and are especially excited to take part in this special anniversary event,” said Francis Lapointe, Circle K Vice President Operations, Arizona. “To have Marco honoring his grandfather’s final win while racing the No. 98 Oberto Circle K / Curb Honda will allow even more spectators to become familiar with the Circle K brand and its easy shopping experience for customers on the go.”

The weekend celebration of Mario Andretti and the Phoenix Grand Prix will begin Friday, April 6, at ISM Raceway in Phoenix with race day on April 7. Fans can shop at their Phoenix-area Circle K store for a chance to win race tickets courtesy of Oberto Beef Jerky.

For more information on the sweepstakes, follow Oberto on social media at @ObertoBeefJerky.