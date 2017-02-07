PPG NAMED OFFICIAL PAINT SPONSOR OF

GREEN SAVOREE RACING PROMOTIONS PROPERTIES

PPG, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., and operating in 70 countries worldwide, is an industry leader in high performance automotive refinish products. PPG boasts an impressive history of more than 35 years in motorsports and is a market leader in coatings, innovation, sustainability and color.

“We are thrilled to partner with PPG across our entire portfolio of race properties,” said Kevin Savoree, President and COO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “PPG is consistently on the cutting edge of innovation and aligns with our company’s goals to deliver outstanding results. With PPG’s long history in motorsports sponsorship, the relationship with GSRP is a natural fit, and we are looking forward to seeing all facets of the partnership in action during the 2017 season.”

PPG will have a highly visible, ongoing presence during the year’s GSRP events by hosting guests and through branding exposure via trackside signage and fan banners at the three racetracks. As noted, GSRP’s season highlights include three Verizon Indy Car Series races-the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 10-12 ; the Honda Indy Toronto, July 14-16 ; the Honda Indy 200, July 28-30 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“It’s very exciting for us to partner with Green Savoree and be part of the Verizon Indy Car Series,” said John Outcalt, PPG Vice President, Global Automotive Refinish. “It’s a great opportunity for PPG to associate itself with a very successful organization whose racing events provide a thrilling spectator experience. We look forward to being trackside with GSRP.”