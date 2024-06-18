Honda Racing INDYCAR message points for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, CA 6 p.m. ET Sunday, June 23 USA Network and NBC Peacock IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM Honda at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca • Honda comes to the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Secaseeking a fifth-consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory since the championship returned to the Monterey Peninsula in 2019. • When Indy car racing returned to Laguna Seca after decade-long absence in 2019, Andretti Global’s Colton Herta led…