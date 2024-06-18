“I am looking forward to this new journey and learning alongside the entire team starting this weekend in my home state”

Arrow McLaren announced today that the team has signed Nolan Siegel, 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans LMP2 winner, to their team for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey onward. Nolan will pilot the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the ten remaining races this season and 2025 and beyond.

Nolan, a 19-year-old from California with a diverse driving portfolio, joins the team from HMD Motorsports in INDY NXT by Firestone and was the 2023 INDY NXT Rookie of the Year. He added another endurance-race win to his resume this past weekend in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with United Autosports and its No. 22 prototype in the LMP2 class. He previously won in the Asian Le Mans Series and helped CrowdStrike Racing capture the Trueman Award in IMSA in 2023.

He has three NTT INDYCAR SERIES races under his belt this year, driving for Dale Coyne Racing at The Thermal Club and at Long Beach and then for Juncos Hollinger Racing at Road America. He also has Indy 500 qualifying experience with Dale Coyne Racing this past May.

Set to kick off full-time duties in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Nolan will be the youngest driver on the grid as he steps into the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet this weekend.

The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team will announce their complete 2025 driver lineup in due course.

Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren, Driver, said:

“I’m looking forward to jumping right in with the Arrow McLaren team this week and confirming my place in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in papaya moving forward. This is an unexpected jump, but I’m thrilled to be in this position after a rewarding run in the Indy NXT by Firestone series with HMD Motorsports. I am looking forward to this new journey and learning alongside the entire team starting this weekend in my home state.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“Stability and sustained growth are key to our long-term game plan here, and this is a significant step in that mission. First, I want to thank Théo for his time filling in on the No. 6 car with us in recent weeks. We’ve been working through musical chairs all season, and ultimately, making this change to Nolan now that he’s available gives us the chance to build a foundation for the future. He is a young, talented driver with an immense amount of experience at this stage of his career and we’re excited to continue on the upward journey together.”