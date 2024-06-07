David Malukas Joins Meyer Shank Racing

Source: Team PR

Pataskala, Ohio (7 June 2024) – David Malukas will race in the Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda for for the remainder of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season starting with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on June 23. Ahead of his debut race with the team, Malukas will gain experience with MSR at the test at Milwaukee Speedway on June 11th.

Meyer Shank Racing will look to build momentum with the No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda entry, which will be driven in this weekend’s Xpel Grand Prix at Road America by Helio Castroneves.

“This whole process has been extremely difficult on myself and (team co-owner) Jim Meyer,” said Mike Shank. “There were so many things for us to consider as we need to do everything we can to make up ground in the championship and Leader Circle standings. We are pleased to have David (Malukas) join us as he has both experience and potential and we are looking forward to having him start with us in Milwaukee for the test and then go racing with him at Laguna.”

Malukas had his 2024 plans change following a pre-season training injury, and the young American-Lithuanian racer is eager to open the next chapter in his INDYCAR career with MSR.

“I am extremely grateful to Jim Meyer, Mike Shank and the entire Meyer Shank Racing team for the opportunity to finish out the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Malukas. “Despite setbacks earlier this year, I have been diligently focusing on my recovery, putting in the necessary effort and dedication to get back to peak condition. I am ready and excited to be back in the car, aiming to make the most of this chance and deliver strong performances for the team and our supporters. This opportunity means a great deal to me, and I am determined to repay the faith shown in me with my best efforts on the track.”

Meyer Shank Racing thanks Tom Blomqvist for his efforts through the first six INDYCAR events and the Brit remains a part of the MSR family.

Meyer Shank Racing heads to Road America this weekend with Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) currently ninth in the championship points standings. Castroneves will sub one again in the No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda for the Road America weekend.