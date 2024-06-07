Arrow McLaren 2024 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Practice Report

Road America

Practice date: Friday, June 7th

Round: 7/18

Total laps: 55

Total race distance: 220.55mi/354.94 km

Length: 4.0 mi/6.44 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 10:10 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. CST

Saturday, 10:10 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. CST Qualifying: Saturday, 2:25 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. CST

Saturday, 2:25 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. CST Warm-up: Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. CST

Sunday, 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. CST Green flag: Sunday, 2:45 p.m. CST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. CST on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P9, 01:43.6815

Total laps: 14

“I love coming here, especially after the repave. It’s a track that I really enjoy. However, we have some work to do after Practice 1. I don’t think we rolled off as strong this year as we did last year. We’ll be looking at what we need to improve on for tomorrow and get ready for qualifying.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P15, 01:43.9887

Total laps: 15

“The No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was good today, but there are still some issues that need to be sorted out. Hopefully, we can get closer to finding those solutions tomorrow.”

Théo Pourchaire, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P18, 01:44.2568

Total laps: 23

“We gained a lot from that session. We kept the No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet clean, which is a positive. It was a windy day today, which made it tough to drive the car. I enjoy this track, though; it’s really nice but tough. It’s a track that suits the NTT INDYCAR SERIES perfectly. We need to find a little bit more performance, but it’s a good baseline that we can build off of.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal

“This is a very different track compared to a year ago. We had some slower lap times and it was a pretty windy day here. We have some work to do to get our Arrow McLaren Chevrolets in a better spot for tomorrow.”