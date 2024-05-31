Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Practice Report

Streets of Detroit

Practice date: Friday, May 31

Round: 7/18

Total laps: 100

Total race distance: 164.5 mi/264.7 km

Length: 1.645 mi/2.647 km

Number of turns: 9

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 9:10 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. EST

Saturday, 9:10 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. EST Qualifying: Saturday, 12:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. EST

Saturday, 12:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. EST Warm-up: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST Green flag: Sunday, 12:45 p.m. EST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. EST on USA

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



Practice 1: P2, 1:01.7315

Total laps: 30

“We’re back to the bumpy streets of Detroit. We have some work to do, but the important thing is getting the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet to a good working window to extract lap time out of it. It is quite difficult to navigate all of the bumps on the braking zones, and that can make or break your lap. It will be important to be precise for qualifying.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



Practice 1: P15, 1:02.8537

Total laps: 30

“It’s great to be back in Detroit. We will be looking for some performance overnight, but Pato’s car looks good. We will look at that and see what we can do to improve the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for tomorrow.”

Théo Pourchaire, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



Practice 1: P20, 1:03.1142

Total laps: 39

“It is a fun track, and I really like it. The first practice was a bit of a mess for us with all of the traffic. We don’t know the real pace because some cars are blocking the other ones because of the track layout. That’s no one’s fault; no one is doing it on purpose. With so many cars on the track, it can be tough to get a lap. We struggled with the balance a bit at the beginning, but we improved toward the end. It’s all part of racing and we will get there. The most important thing is to get better, and we will work for a great job tomorrow.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal



“Everybody is taking a bit of time to get the tires up, which is a common theme out there today, but I’m encouraged that we have one of our cars up there at the top of the timing sheets. So, there’s some good data there to look at to try to get things dialed in for tomorrow.”