Castroneves to Sub in No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Car for Detroit

Meyer Shank Racing and Tom Blomqvist have mutually agreed for the INDYCAR SERIES Rookie to step aside for the two upcoming INDYCAR races. Blomqvist, who won back-to-back Rolex 24 Hour at Daytonas and one IMSA Championship for Meyer Shank Racing in IMSA competition will remain a part of the MSR squad.

“Making this decision was by far the hardest one we have had to make,” said MSR co-owner, Mike Shank. “Tom is 100% still a part of the MSR family and will remain a part of the team for the rest of the season. The decision was not made lightly and after much discussion with Tom, and with back-to-back races coming up, we have decided to have Helio drive in Detroit and at Road America.”

“It is fair to say that the last couple of days have been some of the hardest in my career,” said Blomqvist. “Everyone who knows me knows how much I love being a part of the MSR family and together we have enjoyed some amazing successes and victories. I am looking forward to remaining part of the MSR family and contributing to the MSR vision as we chase down further successes in the future.”

This weekend’s Grand Prix of Detroit will see Felix Rosenqvist back in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda featuring Smokey Robinson’s SiriusXM channel, ‘Smokey’s Soul Town’ (SiriusXM Channel 74) and Castroneves behind the wheel of the No. 66 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda.