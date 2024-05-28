NEWS: Single Day tickets go on sale today for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Source: Event PR

TORONTO (May 28, 2024) – Single Day tickets to the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto go on sale to the public today at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased online at hondaindy.com for the 36th running of the annual marquee event at Exhibition Place, July 19-21.

For 2024, this downtown festival features 10 races headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES plus interactive activities and diverse food and beverage options in Thunder Alley. The festival setting offers a great value for families as children 12 and under receive free general admission all weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

“We are excited to continue this spectacular summer Toronto tradition for the 36th year. All three days of on-track action are paired with off-track food and fun for the whole family,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. “It’s an unforgettable experience from start to finish beginning with Your Ontario Honda Dealers Free Fan Friday. NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying highlights Saturday’s on-track action, and the 85-lap IndyCar race on Sunday will wrap up a great weekend.”

The stars and cars NTT INDYCAR SERIES will take on the 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary street circuit built on the Exhibition Place grounds near the Lake Ontario shoreline for Round 12 of 17 in the season championship battle. The stars will include multi-time Toronto winners Scott Dixon, Will Power and Josef Newgarden, the back-to-back Indianapolis 500 champion, plus last year’s race winner Christian Lundgaard.

Exciting, highly-competitive sports car racing from Sports Car Championship Canada presented by Michelin and Emzone Radical Cup Canada presented by Michelin will join INDYCAR on the weekend schedule. The tripleheader Radical races will again feature a race-within-race format running with the Radical Cup North America series. Additionally, the up-and-coming open-wheel stars from USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire will roar through the downtown streets.

2-Day Grandstand and General Admission tickets are available offering the greatest weekend value with access to the best seats. Pricing starts at $105 for 2-Day Grandstand seating, and 2-Day Weekend General Admission is $80. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $65 for Sunday while Single Day Grandstand tickets start at $75 and $95 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Free Fan Friday returns for the 13th year offering complimentary general admission on Friday, July 19th, with a voluntary charitable donation.

Other items on sale to upgrade the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto experience include Pit and INDYCAR Paddock Passes. A Pit Pass includes the Paddock Pass and provides access to pitlane during practice, qualifying and pre-race for INDYCAR plus all the on-track sessions for the support series races. A Paddock Pass grants entrance into “the locker room of motorsports” to see the cars and drivers up close located inside the Enercare Centre.

All attendees are encouraged to use Toronto’s GO Lakeshore West Train to Exhibition Station for the easiest commute without the worry of traffic or parking at the Honda Indy Toronto. For $85, GO Transit is offering a combo ticket which includes 2-Day General Admission and two daily round trip fares for convenient transportation to and from the event. Single-day combo options are also available at hondaindy.com/GO. Children 12 and under ride free on Go Transit.

For more ticket pricing and festival information, visit hondaindy.com. The entire Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto weekend schedule will be released soon.