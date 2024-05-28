CANAPINO AND GROSJEAN FIGHT IN HISTORIC, RAIN-DELAYED INDY 500

Juncos Hollinger Racing took to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the most anticipated race on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES CALENDAR, the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge. Often remarked as the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indy 500 is known to be one of the most challenging races that a driver will face in their career, reaching speeds more than 220mph around the banked oval track for 200, two-and-a-half mile laps.

This year’s race lived up to its typical dramatic presentation, after heavy storms caused a possible cancellation and ended in a four-hour rain delay. After the green flag was ultimately waved, nearly a quarter of the race ran under a series of eight cautions, the most detrimental taking out three cars on the first lap. By the end of the race only 22 of the 33 cars who started on the grid saw the checkered flag.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s No. 78 entry Agustin Canapino fought in the top 12 for the majority of Sunday’s final session, after starting 22nd on the grid. In the first portion of the action-packed race, Canapino was amongst the top five on the grid with the most on-track passes, before a pit lane penalty knocked the Argentine back to finish the race from where he started in 22nd.

The No. 77 entry of Romain Grosjean had also seen fighting position in the top 10 throughout the session, but had to take seven pit stops instead of his competitor’s alternate strategy of five or six, finishing the race in 19th.

The duo has no time to rest as they get back on track for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in just five days’ time. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will be accompanied by both INDY NXT and IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Series for yet another exciting weekend of racing May 31 – June 2. Fans can catch all the action live on Peacock, and Sunday’s race on USA.