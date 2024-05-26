Juncos Hollinger Racing Presents Five New Partners for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge

Indianapolis, IN. – Juncos Hollinger Racing revealed today five new partners that will be presented on

the liveries of the No. 77 entry of Romain Grosjean and No. 78 entry of Agustin Canapino at the 108 th

running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge. Agricultural Innovations will be displayed as

the primary sponsor of both Juncos Hollinger Racing entries, with Dynabrade Power Tools and Vibra

Travels presented on the tire ramp and rear engine cover of both cars, respectively. A leader in luxury

aviation travel, Comlux, will be added to the nose cone of Grosjean’s No. 77 entry, and sleep solution

ZZoma will be added to the helmet of Canapino’s No. 78 entry, rounding out the 12+ companies who

have partnered with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

“We have only been running full-time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for a small number of years, but in

that time, we have been able to find some incredible partners who are looking toward the future with

us,” shared Ricardo Juncos, Founder and Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “The investments we’ve

made in the team are coming to fruition both on- and off- track, and we can’t wait to continue our

growth journey with Agricultural Innovations, Dynabrade, Vibra Travels, Comlux, Zzoma, and all of the

other incredible partners who have joined us this season,” said Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner of JHR.

The sidepod sponsor of both entries, Agricultural Innovations, strives to help the U.S.-based agricultural

industry improve plant health, become more efficient, and drive revenue. With new technologies in the

market like XION Activegel and XION Silicongel, American farmers are able to improve the efficiency of

herbicides, insecticides and fungicides, protecting and improving their crops’ immune system. John

Wagner, founding member of Agricultural Innovations, shares, “It is a tremendous honor to partner with

Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. Agricultural Innovations is excited

to share in the history of this event as an Indiana-based company supporting our local community.”

Power tool provider Dynabrade was recently announced as an Official Partner of Juncos Hollinger Racing

for the larger 2024 season, while Comlux, Zzoma, and staffing and recruiting firm Vibra Travels are new

additions to the JHR livery for the Indy 500.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have this many partners be part of our story for this historic race,” said

Lee Zohlman, Chief Commercial Officer of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “The way this team has grown this

season has been incredible to be a part of, and these partners are a testament to all of the work each

and every member of the JHR team has put in this year to make it happen.”