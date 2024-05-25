Arrow McLaren adds Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as partner to promote NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale

May 25, 2024

In a press conference on Legends Day of Indianapolis 500 race weekend, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team announced the addition of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as an Official Team Partner for the remainder of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, Arrow McLaren Sporting Director Tony Kanaan, and Founding Partner of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and Big Machine Label Group Founder/CEO Scott Borchetta made the announcement together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today. With the partnership going into effect immediately, branding will be present on the Arrow McLaren Chevrolets for the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26.

The powerhouse brands of Arrow McLaren & Big Machine pair up to amplify promotion of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on September 13-15. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will have representation on Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Alexander Rossi’s VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet through the remainder of the season and will be the Primary Partner for the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the Milwaukee Mile double header on August 30-September 1.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will feature a weekend of action on and off the track. On track, the action takes place at the Nashville Superspeedway, where the INDYCAR SERIES champion will be crowned. Off-track, music’s hitmakers will perform their biggest hits for race fans in the FAN ZONE. Tickets can be purchased here.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“We’re excited to bring together some big ideas between our team and Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to make the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale a big deal. I’ve known Scott Borchetta for a long time, and he’s as passionate as I am about bringing the spotlight to INDYCAR, and I think our teams will have a lot of fun working together to make the last race of the season a can’t-miss event for fans.”

Scott Borchetta, CEO and Owner, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, said:

“We’ve made a huge commitment to INDYCAR, its fans, and the future growth of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Today’s announcement, with one of the most recognizable and popular open wheel racing brands in the world, underscores that commitment. Arrow McLaren will help us amplify the importance of our Grand Prix on a global scale, highlighting an invitation to spend the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship weekend in one of the most exciting cities in the world, Nashville, TN. After tomorrow’s Indy 500, the conversation becomes all about the championship and who’s going to win the Astor Cup. All roads lead to Nashville as we will crown that champion.”