DRR / Cusick Motorsports with Impressive Indy 500 Qualifying Effort

Source: Team PR

SPEEDWAY, INDIANA (MAY 20, 2024) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing / Cusick Motorsports showed serious strength during qualifying for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, with both cars qualifying for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing and the team making its first appearance in the Fast 12 Shootout.

With a qualifying speed of 231.243 MPH in the No. 24 car, Conor Daly secured his spot on the grid and will start the race on the outside of Row 10 on Sunday, May 26th. Daly’s run was impacted by an issue on the final lap, but still safely qualified for another Indianapolis 500 attempt.

Ryan Hunter-Reay had an incredible qualifying effort with a speed of 232.385 MPH in the No. 23 car, locking himself into Sunday’s Fast 12 Shootout. In searing heat at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 2014 Indy 500 winner was unable to improve in the Shootout, but still managed to secure a starting spot on the outside of Row 4.

“It’s been a great day for us,” said Don Cusick, Founder and CEO of Cusick Motorsports. “We locked Conor safely into the show and then had a fantastic qualifying from Ryan in the Top 12. We are excited for race day and feel like we have two very fast race cars and drivers. We look forward to having all our partners here next weekend and will do everything we can to make them proud.”

The team will now switch focus to race day, with one practice session on Monday, May20th, and another on Friday, May 24th. The green flag for the Indianapolis 500 will fly at 12:30pm EST on Sunday, May 26th on NBC.