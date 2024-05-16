Sapphire Gas Solutions Partners with Myles Rowe

Source: Team PR

Indianapolis, IN (May 15, 2024) – After a successful 2023 INDYCAR season Sapphire Gas Solutions is excited to announce a new partnership with Myles Rowe and his #99 Force Indy entry for the 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone racing season.

Through their partnership with Steinbrenner Management, a division of Steinbrenner Racing, Sapphire is proud to support Penske Entertainment’s Race for Equality and Change program by supporting an exciting and promising young driver. After celebrating a season of firsts, with Sapphire achieving the first ever carbon neutral INDYCAR race weekend and Myles celebrating his first championship on his journey to the NTT INDYCAR Series, both are looking forward to another season of memorable moments on and off the track.

In 2023, Sapphire joined the racing world as the Official Natural Gas Provider of Steinbrenner Racing. Sapphire’s creative Renewable Natural Gas solution powered the first ever carbon neutral race weekend for an INDYCAR Series team at Texas Motor Speedway, a feat that was repeated three more times throughout the season. Thanks to Sapphire, Steinbrenner Racing avoided the emission of 13.13 metric tons of CO2 during the 2023 season. Outside of racing Sapphire has produced and transported well over one hundred million gallons of natural gas, helping companies across the country like Steinbrenner Racing achieve environmental objectives by replacing less efficient and dirtier fuels.

“The NTT INDYCAR Series has been a fantastic space to educate about Sapphire Gas Solutions and the many benefits of using RNG to provide the same first class experience while significantly reducing emissions. We are looking forward to continuing our racing journey in INDY NXT by Firestone with Myles as he takes this exciting next step in his promising career.” – Sam Thigpen, CEO, Sapphire Gas Solutions.

“We have been interested in working with Myles for a long time so to finally have this come to fruition is exciting for all of us. He is one of the most talented young drivers in the paddock and I am proud of our role as Steinbrenner Management in building this winning relationship between Myles and our incredible partner, Sapphire Gas Solutions.” – George Steinbrenner IV

““I am very excited that we have been able to bring Myles and Sapphire together for the 2024 season. Building relationships is such a fundamental part of our sport and it has been rewarding to be a part of that process through INDYCAR racing and Steinbrenner Management. Last season with Sapphire we aimed to push the limits of clean energy use in motorsports and open more conversation around what we can do in terms of sustainability and I believe we exceeded our own expectations thanks to Sapphire’s performance and creativity. After a historic 2023 I am excited to keep pushing forward towards a cleaner paddock and a greener future together with Sapphire.” -Julia Steinbrenner

Sapphire Gas Solutions

Sapphire Gas Solutions is a turnkey virtual pipeline services company with a diverse fleet of mobile CNG, LNG, and cross compression equipment and a growing footprint in the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) market. Sapphire provides logistic support for multiple dairies and landfills nationwide, transporting RNG to market when pipeline infrastructure is unavailable or not near the renewable gas source. With 60 years of experience in natural gas service and transportation, Sapphire’s team is committed to quality, safety, and reliability and promises the most comprehensive range of natural gas energy management solutions in North America.

Steinbrenner Racing

Steinbrenner Racing, based in Tampa, FL, is an American automotive racing team. The team is co-owned by siblings George Michael Steinbrenner IV and Julia Steinbrenner. George and Julia are the children of the late co-owner and co-chairman of the New York Yankees, Hank Steinbrenner and grandchildren of George

Steinbrenner III. George Steinbrenner is the youngest winning owner in INDYCAR history, which he achieved in 2019 when the team won its second race in the NTT INDYCAR series at the Circuit of the Americas.

Steinbrenner Management, a division of Steinbrenner Racing, represents established and aspiring racers in addition to entities seeking or engaged in motorsport partnerships. Steinbrenner Management operates with a mindset of personal service expected of a boutique agency, while providing the capabilities and reach of a

larger firm. Backed by character and integrity, Steinbrenner delivers the expertise, resources, and support to help our clients within the racing industry define their best–and then challenge to exceed it, both personally and professionally.