Juncos Hollinger Racing Announces David O’Neill as Team Principal

Source: Team PR

David O’Neill, the new Team Principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing (Photo Courtesy of Juncos Hollinger Racing)

Indianapolis, IN. – Juncos Hollinger Racing announced today the addition of David O’Neill, former Sporting Director and Team Manager of Haas F1 Team, as JHR’s newly created role of Team Principal. Together, O’Neill will partner with current Team Manager David Morgan to lead and champion Juncos Hollinger Racing’s forward-looking success.

The fresh perspective David O’Neill brings to the team echoes the strategic investment Juncos Hollinger Racing continues to make in the team as it advocates for the future of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES through different and unique perspectives.

“Having spent time getting to know the team over the last several weeks, it is clear that David O’Neill will bring innovative ideas not only to JHR as a team, but to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as a whole,” said Ricardo Juncos, Founder and Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “We are thrilled to have him on the team and look forward to doing things a bit differently than any other team in the sport. The addition of his knowledge and expertise will help enable JHR as we prepare for some extraordinary initiatives throughout the 2024 season and beyond.”

“Juncos Hollinger Racing isn’t scared to go where other teams haven’t gone before, which makes them incredibly well poised to build for their future,” shared David O’Neill, Team Principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “The team has a number of initiatives planned throughout the next few years, and I am excited to not only be a part of it, but to also help lead the charge side-by-side with the team.”

O’Neill comes to Juncos Hollinger Racing from Esses Racing, where he was Managing Partner and Team Principal. He also brings extensive experience as a motorsports technical expert and operations consultant following his time at Haas F1 Team, where he was instrumental in helping to launch the Formula 1 team at its inception.

“Welcoming David O’Neill as our newly appointed position of Team Principal is just another example of the dedication and investment we’re making into the future of JHR by bringing on board the talent we need to achieve our goal of creating a winning team,” said Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “I am committed to investing in the human talent, technologic capabilities, and state of the art racing equipment we need to reach our potential. David brings a wealth of sporting management talent to JHR and will help guide our team to new heights – together.”