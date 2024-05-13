Arrow McLaren confirms Callum Ilott for 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

13 May 2024

Arrow McLaren announced today that Callum Ilott will drive the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, finalizing the team’s four-car lineup for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The 25-year-old returns to Arrow McLaren for his third NTT INDYCAR SERIES race this season after producing a 13th-place finish at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and competing at The Thermal Club’s $1 Million Challenge. Set for his third Indy 500 start, he achieved a 12th-place finish last May as the second-biggest mover in the race after advancing 15 positions from starting 27th on the grid.

The Cambridge, England, native has spent parts of the last three seasons racing for Juncos Hollinger Racing, where he’s compiled 36 starts, five top-10 finishes and a front-row start at Laguna Seca in 2022. Last season, Callum finished 16th in the championship.

Callum currently races in the World Endurance Championship for Hertz Team JOTA where he sits in second place in driver standings after three races. He is coming off a first-place finish at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps this past weekend and will be in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren NTT DATA Chevrolet throughout the Indy 500 practices beginning Tuesday, May 14.

Callum came to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after putting together an impressive resume in Europe that included stints in Formula 1 as a test driver for Scuderia Ferrari and a reserve driver for Alfa Romero in 2021. Ilott also finished second in FIA Formula 2 in 2020 after grabbing three wins and five poles.

Following this race, Callum will return to Hertz Team JOTA for the remainder of the 2024 World Endurance Championship campaign. Arrow McLaren announced last week that Théo Pourchaire will pilot the No. 6 Chevrolet from the Detroit Grand Prix through the remainder of the 2024 season.

Callum Ilott, Driver, Arrow McLaren, said:

“It is any driver’s dream to race in the Indianapolis 500, and I’d like to extend a thank you to Zak, Gavin and Tony for making this happen. I’m grateful to step into this race with a familiar car and a familiar team now in Arrow McLaren. While our April Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was shortened by weather, the runs we did have were productive. I feel comfortable with the team and know that we can come together throughout the Month of May to put our best foot forward come race day.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“Callum brings experience with this team and at the Indy 500 that we think is very valuable as we enter the biggest two weeks of our season. He and the team got along well during the first two events of the season, and we’re looking forward to carrying that over here. I’m confident that Callum and the No. 6 NTT DATA Chevy team will be competing near the front of the grid during qualifying and on race day, just like the rest of our cars.”