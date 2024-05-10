Abel grabs second and third straight INDY NXT by Firestone poles

By Steve Wittich

Veteran Jacob Abel took only three laps to get his Firestone tires up to optimal operating temperature. He set the fastest lap of INDY NXT by Firestone, qualifying on only his third lap of his group.

Abel, currently tied with Nolan Siegel for the series points lead, will start from the pole for his second and third straight races, while his closest competition in the championship will start both races from the inside of the third row.

With 14 of 21 pole-sitters going on to win the INDY NXT by Firestone race, they started inside the front row, winning the pole for the pair of races on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course is essential.

When the first group of ten INDY NXT by Firestone drivers saw the green flag for their 12-minute qualifying session, the ambient temperature was 66F, and the track temperature was 104.7F.

After all ten drivers had completed three laps, Callum Hedge held the quickest time at 75.4173 seconds. That held for the driver’s fourth lap.

Hedge went quicker on his fifth lap, but Jamie Chadwick went quicker, grabbing the top spot for the first race. After six laps, with three laps remaining, Chadwick was still quickest, with the top five with two-tenths of a second of the driver of the No. 28.

Collet was the next driver to go quicker, besting Foster, who also went quicker on his seventh lap.

Foster and Chadwick went quicker on their eighth laps. Still, they remained behind the HMD Motorsports No. 18. On her tenth lap, Chadwick set her quickest lap, only four hundreths of a second behind Collett and one hundreth behind her Andretti Global teammate Foster.

On his final lap, Foster ran across Jack William Miller’s No. 40. The second-generation driver was judged to have interfered with Foster and lost his two fastest laps.

Collet ended the first group with the best and second-best lap times.

When the 11-car second group got the green flag, the ambient temperature was 67F, and the track temperature was 105F.

Niels Koolen, in the No. 33 HMD Motorsports machine, went through the grass on his out-lap but could continue.

It only took three laps for Barber Motorsports Park winner Jacob Abel to grab the provisional pole as the first driver to go under 75 seconds.

Abel remained on top with his third lap, with Roe, Siegel, Brown, d’Orlando and de Alba, Jr. going quicker on their fifth lap.

Somewhat surprisingly, lap times stagnated, and Abel will start from the pole for his second and third straight races.

Unofficial Race #1 Starting Line-Up

RANK CAR NO. DRIVER TEAM 1 51 Jacob Abel Abel Motorsports 2 18 Caio Collet HMD Motorsports 3 29 James Roe Andretti Global 4 26 Louis Foster Andretti Global 5 39 Nolan Siegel HMD Motorsports 6 28 Jamie Chadwick Andretti Global 7 23 Jonathan Browne HMD Motorsports 8 17 Callum Hedge HMD Motorsports 9 3 Michael d’Orlando Andretti Cape 10 10 Reece Gold HMD Motorsports 11 27 Bryce Aron Andretti Global 12 99 Myles Rowe HMD Motorsports w/Force Indy 13 2 Salvador de Alba Andretti Cape 14 14 Josh Pierson HMD Motorsports 15 22 Yuven Sundaramoorthy Abel Motorsports 16 21 Jordan Missig Abel Motorsports 17 7 Christian Bogle HMD Motorsports 18 11 Nolan Allaer HMD Motorsports 19 33 Niels Koolen HMD Motorsports 20 40 Jack William Miller Miller Vinatieri Motorsports 21 76 Lindsay Brewer Juncos Hollinger Racing

