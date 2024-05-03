Chevrolet completes independent investigation of use of push-to-pass by Team Penske at St. Petersburg INDYCAR event

By Steve Wittich

From GM President Mark Reuss regarding INDYCAR’s recent announcement of Team Penske penalties from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

“We respect the decision and actions of INDYCAR as well as Team Penske’s commitment to improve their processes and controls. Chevrolet engaged a third-party law firm to conduct a thorough review of the matter, and they found no evidence that any Chevrolet employee had any knowledge of or involvement in the matter. Chevy looks forward to engaging with INDYCAR and our partner race teams to assist in any enhancements that further support the integrity of INDYCAR competition.”