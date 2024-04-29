Arrow McLaren 2024 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Race Report

Barber Motorsports Park

Race date: Sunday, April 28

Round: 4/18

Total laps: 90

Total race distance: 207 mi/333.1 km

Length: 2.3 mi/3.7 km

Number of turns: 17

Théo Pourchaire, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: P24

Finishing position: P22

Championship position: 24th, 27 points

“We tried a very aggressive strategy with the fuel saving. It was probably going to pay off, but unfortunately, there was an incident with about five laps to go. I thought I was pretty good while fuel saving to keep the same pace as Ericsson and Palou. Things were going well, but it was not the best day for the team. It’s part of the game. I know the team will bounce back and it’s just about putting a good weekend together and staying focused on the task at-hand.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: P4

Finishing position: P23

Championship position: Sixth, 71 points “At the start of the race, I got really tight with Lundgaard and tried to avoid hitting him. I didn’t really have much room and then hit the curb, spun and went all the way to the back. Then, apparently, I have some sort of magnet to my teammates the past couple of weeks. It absolutely sucks and at this point we need to re-focus and make sure it never happens again.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: P16

Finishing position: P25

Championship position: 11th, 53 points “It was a struggle throughout the weekend to get some balance in the car. We switched to a three-stop strategy and I think that was looking pretty good. It was a top-10 day based on where the cars finished but had an issue in pit lane and the tire came off. We can’t dwell on it because this team has been the best in pit lane all year. These things happen. They’re still the best in pit lane, and we just have to move forward going into the most important month of the year.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal

“Lots to learn from today. Abysmal results for all three Arrow McLaren cars. We’ll dig deep and come into the month of May a stronger team.”