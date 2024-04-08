Sebastian Wheldon wins twice, leads 27 of 36 laps and have point lead after first three USF Juniors Presented by Continental Tire races of 2024 season
Source: Series PR Race #1 USF Juniors Presented by Continental Tire Race #1 winner at NOLA Motorsports Park, Sebastian Wheldon (VRD Racing/Andretti Global) gets a sparkling grape juice shower (Photo credit: Gavin Baker Photography) NEW ORLEANS, La. – Second-generation racer Sebastian Wheldon this afternoon romped to an emphatic USF Juniors Presented by Continental Tire debut…