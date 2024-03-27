King Taco’s 50th Anniversary to be Celebrated at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Source: Event PR

LONG BEACH, Calif. (March 26, 2024) – For 50 years, Los Angeles’s King Taco has been a mouthwatering fixture in L.A. County’s excellent Mexican culinary experience.

From humble beginnings as a mobile taco-making station converted from an ice cream truck to its present-day expansion of more than 20 locations throughout Southern California, King Taco founders Raúl and Maria Martinez’s legacy has been the pinnacle of food and culture for half a century.

Which is why it’s only fitting that in the year 2024, King Taco and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach also celebrate a milestone of their own: the 30th anniversary of their partnership. Visitors to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach know that King Taco has become synonymous with the event, flocking to King Taco’s familiar food trucks at various locations around the racetrack.

“It is an honor to return to the Acura Long Beach Grand Prix and we are especially excited to be celebrating our 50thanniversary this year as well,” said Maria G. Martinez, Co-Founder of King Taco Restaurants. “King Taco has been a long-time partner of this event, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in the great city of Long Beach.”

“Over the years, King Taco’s presence has become legendary as evidenced by the long lines we always see at their locations,” said Grand Prix President and CEO Jim Michaelian. “They have been and continue to be a great partner, not only for us but also the Long Beach community through their commitment to the Boys and Girls Club and we look forward to many more years together.”

Through the partnership agreement, King Taco annually donates 1,000 Sunday reserved-seat tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach, some of which get distributed to their fellow Clubs throughout Southern California. This has afforded thousands of underprivileged young people the opportunity to enjoy a day at the Grand Prix courtesy of King Taco, which is a remarkable achievement.

King Taco’s partnership includes on-track visibility and colorful signage in key locations, including on the large permanent bridge over Shoreline Drive past the start/ finish line heading into Turn 1 of the racetrack.

King Taco has become more than just a food vendor at the Acura Grand Prix; the synergy between the two organizations has helped fulfill Michaelian’s and current King Taco President/CEO Raul D. Martinez Jr.’s vision of bringing people together in the spirit of community and camaraderie that defines the City of Long Beach. Together, both companies have transformed the race weekend into a celebration of speed and gastronomy, where fans attend to quench both their need for speed and excitement while satisfying their own appetites.

Ticket prices for the April 19-21 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach range from $40 for a Friday General Admission ticket to $185 for a three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages. Continuing a longstanding policy at the Grand Prix. children 12 years and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Fans can select and pay for their 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach seats, parking and paddock passes online atgplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333.

