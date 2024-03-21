Thermal Pre Race Quotes

Source: Team PR

Romain Grosjean #77: “Thermal will be a really good Opportunity for us to work on our road course set up. we had a very strong start of the season and i’m looking fwd to unlock more speed and race a very unique race in Thermal”.

Agustin Canapino #78: “We are going to Thermal for the weekend with a double mindset. First, take advantage of the large number of practice sessions to follow our evolution and at the same time, try to be as fast as possible to fight for the prize. It is a very challenging, fast and technical circuit, so it will be a very interesting weekend”

Ricardo Juncos (Team Owner):

“For this weekend, we’ll continue chasing the speed we found in St. Pete with both cars and aim to improve it. It’s going to be a unique weekend, resembling more of a test session and exhibition race. Yet, it presents a fresh challenge, and as always, we’re ready to give it our all.”