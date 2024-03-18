Gardner White to Power Detroit Grand Prix Social Media in 2024

Source: Event PR

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR ANNOUNCES SOCIAL MEDIA PARTNERSHIP WITH GARDNER WHITE

Michigan’s #1 Furniture and Mattress Retailer to Power Grand Prix Social Media in 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (March 14, 2024) – Harnessing the power of social media to build brand awareness and generate excitement for one of Detroit’s most popular summertime festivals, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear today announced a unique partnership with Gardner White, Michigan’s #1 furniture and mattress retailer.

Through a new strategic alliance, Gardner White will help power all Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear social media channels in 2024. As the Grand Prix returns to the Streets of Downtown Detroit for a three-day weekend celebration in the Motor City, May 31-June 2, the event’s new social media program – Detroit GP Social Media Powered by Gardner White – will create exciting content to help engage, inform and entertain followers across all platforms. Through targeted posts, graphics, campaigns and videos, the Grand Prix and Gardner White will share social media content across channels as both organization’s look to collectively reach new audiences, in addition to capitalizing on new opportunities for collaboration.

Turbocharging its relationship with the Grand Prix, Gardner White will also highlight the partnership through a local advertising campaign this spring. Focused on Gardner White’s speedy “same-day” delivery service, the commercial spots that will air in the Metro Detroit market will feature a special guest familiar to Grand Prix fans – two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, 2019 Detroit Grand Prix winner, reigning Indianapolis 500 champ and winner of last weekend’s season opening race in St. Petersburg – Josef Newgarden of Team Penske. The driver of the No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet will also be featured in some creative and unique social media content that will debut on the Gardner White and Detroit GP social channels in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to build on our partnership with Garder White in 2024 as they help power our social media engagement and content for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Michael Montri, president of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “What a great opportunity to bring two great Detroit brands together to highlight all the excitement and activities leading up to and during Grand Prix weekend. Gardner White does so much to support the great events happening in Detroit and with their energy, their creativity and their commitment to our community, we could not think of a better partner to help us drive social media content and engagement at this year’s Grand Prix.”

Gardner White is a proud 112-year family owned and operated business headquartered in Warren, Michigan. Rooted in providing customers quality products, great value and innovative services, Gardner White is dedicated to the communities they serve. As Detroit’s #1 mattress store, Gardner White is the proud home of The GW Pledge, which commits to delivering customers the best night’s rest. With 13 stores throughout metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Saginaw, Gardner White is the only Michigan furniture and mattress store to provide same-day delivery and nighttime delivery for busy working families. From designer brands to budget-friendly finds, Gardner White truly has something for every style and every price point.



“We are thrilled to partner with one of our city’s most celebrated traditions, the Detroit Grand Prix, in a unique way using the power of social media,” said Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White. “We look forward to working with the dynamic Grand Prix team leading up to and during race weekend and joining the community to experience the excitement on the streets of Detroit.”

Adding more horsepower to its social media presence in 2024, the Grand Prix is also teaming up with KARMA jack, a leading Detroit area digital content and marketing agency, to help produce, manage and amplify original content on its social media channels. Supporting Detroit GP Social Media Powered by Gardner White, KARMA jack will execute a diverse content strategy focused on engaging fans by curating social media posts, while creating captivating new content, rich in storytelling through the power of video and streamlined workflow.

The 34th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn circuit on the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 31-June 2. The vibrant city festival that returned to its original home in Downtown Detroit in 2023, continues to embrace the Motor City and the neighborhoods across Detroit with more than half of the event’s footprint open and accessible to fans all weekend long. With new viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can learn more and purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749).