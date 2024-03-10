Harvey Moves Up Eight Spots in St. Petersburg, Braun Gains Experience in IndyCar Debut

Source: Team PR

St. Petersburg, Florida (Sunday, March 10, 2024) –Dale Coyne Racing saw its drivers Jack Harvey and Colin Braun make important gains on Sunday during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Harvey climbed eight positions in the 100-lap event to finish 19th while Colin Braun gained valuable experience to cross the finish line in 22nd.

Jack Harvey, #18 INVST, Dale Coyne Racing Honda.



Started: 27th

Finished: 19th

Starting 27th, Harvey consistently made progress throughout the race.

The #18 INVST driver gained four positions at the start and was running 22nd when he made his first pit stop on Lap 28 during a full course caution.

Following his second stop he moved into 21st.

By the time the checkered flag flew he had gained eight positions from his starting position to finish 19th.

Harvey will be back behind the wheel of the #18 INVST car at Barber Motorsports Park in April.

Harvey Post Race Quote

“Race 1 done with Dale Coyne Racing. Honestly, I feel like we finally started to get a little momentum today. We can work with this entire platform, this program. It’s going to take work, we knew that. We went into the season and into the weekend with our eyes fully open. Properly aware of what the expectations were. At the end of the day, we gained eight positions today. The pit stops were clean and everything on the driving side looked pretty good. Now, we need to continue to work hard and find some raw pace. We know that and we’re going to push ourselves the best we can to do it.”

#51: Colin Braun, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Colin Braun, #51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda



Started: 25th

Finished 22nd

Braun was making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start this weekend.

Starting from 25th, he gained three spots at the start to move into 22nd.

The rookie made his first pit stop on Lap 28 during a full course caution and stopped again for a splash of fuel on Lap 36, also during a caution period.

Braun lost a few spots when he locked up the brakes going into Turn 10 on Lap 52, but he was then able to make up the positions lost.

Braun went on to take the checkered flag in 22nd and gain valuable experience along the way.

Braun Post Race Quote

“I think overall it was a good day for me. My goal was to run all the laps. I made a mistake in Turn 10 and got some brake lockup and it decided to go straight. It took a minute to get it in reverse so we lost one lap, so I guess I missed out on one single lap. I stayed out of trouble, did the pit stops, learned a ton. I saw the track progression, saw what the marbles did offline. It was a lot to take in but these Dale Coyne Racing with RWR guys did great pit stops, I think we had good strategy. Of course everyone wants to finish better and improve but I learned a lot and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Next up: The $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club where Colin Braun will be in the #51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR entry, while rookie Nolan Siegel, who won his first INDY NXT race on Sunday, will be taking on his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race.