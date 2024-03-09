Dale Coyne Racing Kicks OffSeason in St. Petersburg

Source: Team PR

St. Petersburg, Florida (Saturday, March 9) – Dale Coyne Racing and drivers Jack Harvey and Colin Braun took to the streets of St. Petersburg Saturday during qualifying the season opening race. Harvey, who will be starting 27th, is making a comeback to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this weekend while Braun, who qualified 25th, is making his series debut.

#51: Colin Braun, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Colin Braun, #51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda



Starting: 25th

Braun took to the track in Group 1 for his first ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying session.

The American has been getting more and more comfortable with every session as he continues his learning curve in the series.

His first experience aboard an Indy car came last week during a one-day test at Sebring International Raceway.

Braun registered his fastest qualifying time on his penultimate lap of the 10-minute session.

The time placed him 13th in his group and 25th on the starting grid.

Post Qualifying Quote

“It’s been a huge learning curve for me. Every practice has been better and better. These guys at Dale Coyne Racing, they’ve been doing a really good job of getting me up to speed and more and more comfortable every time I go out in the car. That was sort of my first real run on the alternate tire and it makes a lot more grip. Yesterday, my second run on the black tire was all red so I didn’t really get a feel for that then we went right into the green alternate tire. So yeah, big jump on the grip level but happy to be making good gains and feeling more comfortable every time I jump in the car and looking forward to doing more tomorrow.”

#18: Jack Harvey, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Jack Harvey, #18 INVST, Dale Coyne Racing Honda.



Starting: 27th

Harvey, who is making his first start for Dale Coyne Racing this weekend, took to the track in Group 2 of qualifying.

The driver of the #18 INVST Honda registered his fastest time on his seventh lap of the 10-minute session.

His time initially placed him 11th in his group but he ended up 14th by the time the clock expired.

He will be starting 27th in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Post Qualifying Quote

“Qualifying was a little underwhelming, I thought we were going to have a bit more speed than what we had but, that said, it’s just been great to be back this weekend with everyone at Dale Coyne Racing. I do think our race car seems to be in a better window than qualifying so we will see how tomorrow goes. I was a little worried about what might happen, but we’re going to go out and push as hard as we can with the No. 18 INVST Honda and do the best we can in the race.”





Next up: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 10, 2024 – Noon ET on NBC.