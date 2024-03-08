Arrow McLaren 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Practice Report

Source: Team PR

Streets of St. Petersburg

Race Date: March 10

Round: 1/18

Total Laps: 100

Total Race Distance: 180 miles/289.68 km

Length: 1.8 miles/2.90 km

Number of Turns: 14

Session Start Times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 9:35 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. EST

Saturday, 9:35 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. EST Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST Warm-Up : Sunday, 9:10 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. EST

: Sunday, 9:10 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. EST Green Flag: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 2nd, 01:00.8112

Total Laps: 19

“I’m happy with the first practice of the year. It was quite a messy session, but I’m glad we got somewhat of a read on both of the Firestone tires. So it gives us some information to look at and prepare for tomorrow.”

Callum Ilott, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 10th, 01:01.0545

Total Laps: 23

“The day was really good. Honestly, I’m very impressed with the team, as with the car. I think it was a good start, and obviously there are things to work on. For me, not having driven (an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car) for a couple of months, it was refreshing. But this team has a good program, and we got through everything that we wanted to. The session was a bit different to what we are used to, but I think we made the most of it. Big thanks to everyone who got me in the car.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 14th, 01:01.2464

Total Laps: 23

“I’m not sure that the split practice really helped anything, but it was a valiant effort to try it. It was hard to get a lap. Our best lap came on the Firestone Primary tire, so we don’t know right now how we are on the alternate. I think, in general, the car feels good and we are starting in a good spot. We will see what tomorrow brings.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal

“In my experience, Practice 1 at St. Pete is a tricky one to judge performance off of. Today was no exception. Pato had a pretty good run there at the end. Everyone is feeling pretty reasonable, and it’s always tough in traffic to complete your lap. I applaud the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for trying something new with the split practice sessions, but I don’t think it made it easier to digest today.”