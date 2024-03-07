Andretti Cape NXT adds d’Orlando to INDY NXT lineup

Source: Team PR

#4: Michael d’Orlando, Cape Motorsports, Focused Project Management USF2000 USF2000 2022 Champion

Michael d’Orlando set for Andretti Cape INDY NXT debut

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 6, 2024) – Andretti Cape INDY NXT has announced the second of two INDY NXT by Firestone drivers for 2024, signing Michael d’Orlando to contest his rookie season in the series alongside teammate Salvador de Alba Jr.

“We’re all excited to have Michael back on our team for the season opener in St Pete­,” said Nicholas and Dominic Cape. “Michael spent three years with us in USF2000 culminating in a championship in 2022, so we know what he is looking for. I think our guys will all work really well together, and we are all very motivated this year.”

The Hartsdale, NY native, a student at the University of North Carolina, returns to a familiar team in an unfamiliar setting, having driven for the Cape brothers through three seasons in the USF2000 series – and captured the team’s historic 14th championship title.

“I’m extremely excited to be racing in the INDY NXT by Firestone series in St. Petersburg this weekend with Andretti Cape INDY NXT,” said d’Orlando, who turns 22 today. “Although there is still a lot of uncertainty around the remainder of the 2024 season, I’m very thankful for all the work that Rising Star Racing, Priority Technology Holdings and the Andretti Cape team have put in to make this event happen for me. I know that everyone involved will continue to work together collectively to generate enough support to enable me to run the full season. Being able to work with Cape Motorsports, now with the additional support through their Andretti Global alliance, will be very helpful in our efforts to be competitive.”

Starting his karting career at age six, d’Orlando scored numerous championship titles. Transitioning to cars in 2018, d’Orlando competed in four USF2000 race weekends that year, and four F4 US Championship Powered by Honda events in 2019. He had a breakthrough season with the team in 2020, earning a dominant victory at Mid-Ohio along with four additional podiums to claim fourth in the season-ending championship. In 2022, d’Orlando came from behind to capture the championship title in the final race of the season, finishing the year with four wins, three poles and eight podiums in 17 races. He finished fourth in USF Pro last year with four wins, three poles and six podiums in 18 races.

The team knows that the learning curve continues to be steep, but d’Orlando is ready for the challenge, especially in such familiar surroundings.

“My previous experience with Dominic and Nicholas means there is less of a learning curve for me. I am confident that the Andretti Cape program will provide a very competitive package. But to sum it up, I’m stoked to hit the track in St. Petersburg this weekend and plan to make the most of this opportunity.”

The season opener Grand Prix of St. Petersburg takes the green flag Sunday at 10:00 a.m. EDT, live in the U.S. on Peacock. International viewers can watch via INDYCARLIVE.com with INDYCAR Radio available at indycar.com/radio and on Sirius XM.