McLaren Racing extends contract with Pato O’Ward

Source: Team PR

McLaren Racing today announced that Pato O’Ward has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team ahead of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Pato, 24, is entering his fifth full season in the series, all with Arrow McLaren, and has established himself as one of the sport’s top drivers. Since joining the team, Pato has made 64 race starts and secured four wins, five poles, 20 podium finishes and three top-four finishes in the series championship.

Last season, Pato and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished fourth in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship after claiming seven podiums, including four runner-up finishes. He also became eligible for his super license after reaching the points threshold following the season, leading to his appointment as a 2024 McLaren Racing F1 Reserve Driver. Pato will fulfill his reserve driver duties for the team following the INDYCAR season.

Pato remains one of the most popular figures in the series, driving significant fan engagement through social media and at-track activations throughout the country.

Gavin Ward, Team Principal, Arrow McLaren, said:

“This is a big day for the team and for Pato. It’s been great to see Pato and the team grow together. We’re thrilled to continue racing with him and I look forward to showing the racing world what we can achieve as a group. Having this done and dusted before the start of the season means the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew can go into the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg free from distraction and with one goal in mind: to execute each race weekend to the fullest of our potential.”

Pato O’Ward, Driver, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, said:

“I couldn’t be more excited to sign this deal with the team. I have to thank Zak and Gavin, the partners and all who were involved in making this happen, especially before the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season starts so we can focus on racing and winning. McLaren has become home for me, and I am proud that I’ll be racing in papaya for a few more years at least.”