Sebring Testing – Tuesday Morning Time Sheet and Photos

Posted on by Patrick Stephan

By Patrick Stephan and Derek Ross PosCar #DriverC/E/TBest TimeDiffGapBest LapTotal Laps15O’WardPatoD/C/F00:52.0158–.——.—-1132212PowerWillD/C/F00:52.03170.01590.01591325314FerrucciSantinoD/C/F00:52.24400.22820.21233237428EricssonMarcusD/H/F00:52.27720.26140.0332728511ArmstrongMarcusD/H/F00:52.28910.27330.01191923660RosenqvistFelixD/H/F00:52.56470.54890.27561725715RahalGrahamD/H/F00:52.59730.58150.0326213188LundqvistLinus (R)D/H/F00:52.73780.72200.14051335920RasmussenChristian (R)D/C/F00:52.78690.77110.04913535104SimpsonKyffin (R)D/H/F00:52.83910.82330.052217391177GrosjeanRomainD/C/F00:52.95400.93820.11498291251BraunColin (R)D/H/F00:53.46271.44690.50872131 MSR co-owner Helio Castroneves. TSO Photo by Derek Ross AJ Foyt at the track in Sebring. TSO Photo by Derek Ross TSO Photo by Derek Ross TSO Photo by Derek Ross TSO Photo by Derek Ross Felix Rosenqvist found the…

