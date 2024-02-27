Sebring Testing – Tuesday Morning Time Sheet and Photos
By Patrick Stephan and Derek Ross PosCar #DriverC/E/TBest TimeDiffGapBest LapTotal Laps15O’WardPatoD/C/F00:52.0158–.——.—-1132212PowerWillD/C/F00:52.03170.01590.01591325314FerrucciSantinoD/C/F00:52.24400.22820.21233237428EricssonMarcusD/H/F00:52.27720.26140.0332728511ArmstrongMarcusD/H/F00:52.28910.27330.01191923660RosenqvistFelixD/H/F00:52.56470.54890.27561725715RahalGrahamD/H/F00:52.59730.58150.0326213188LundqvistLinus (R)D/H/F00:52.73780.72200.14051335920RasmussenChristian (R)D/C/F00:52.78690.77110.04913535104SimpsonKyffin (R)D/H/F00:52.83910.82330.052217391177GrosjeanRomainD/C/F00:52.95400.93820.11498291251BraunColin (R)D/H/F00:53.46271.44690.50872131 MSR co-owner Helio Castroneves. TSO Photo by Derek Ross AJ Foyt at the track in Sebring. TSO Photo by Derek Ross TSO Photo by Derek Ross TSO Photo by Derek Ross TSO Photo by Derek Ross Felix Rosenqvist found the…