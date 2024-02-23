Juncos Hollinger Racing Announces DNSFilter as Official Partner

Today NTT INDYCAR SERIES team Juncos Hollinger Racing announced a new partnership with DNSFilter, a cybersecurity company that protects over 32,000 businesses from online threats.

DNSFilter will be an Official Partner of Juncos Hollinger Racing as it fields two entries in the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, the No. 77 Chevrolet piloted by Romain Grosjean and the No. 78 Chevrolet piloted by Agustín Canapino.



“We are all thrilled to welcome DNSFilter to the team as we prepare for our third full season of IndyCar competition,” said Ricardo Juncos, Co-Owner and Team Principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “They are a growing company that is constantly adapting and keeping their customers secure from new threats. I see a lot of similarities to how our race team operates, constantly looking for new ways to improve and succeed on and off track.”



The partnership will give DNSFilter the opportunity to host current and prospective customers at a variety of exciting events throughout the IndyCar season, and will also see Juncos Hollinger Racing integrate their presence at trade shows and industry events.

“Our collaboration with Juncos Hollinger for the 2024 season opens up exciting opportunities for us to not only share the thrill of racing with our customers and prospects but also to forge stronger and more meaningful partnerships with them,” said CEO of DNSFilter Ken Carnesi. “This partnership symbolizes our dedication to speed, performance, and reliability, reflecting the core values of our protective DNS solution. We anticipate a season filled with excitement, innovation, and meaningful engagements, both on the racetrack and in our ongoing mission to deliver the world’s most effective DNS protection.”

Powered by next generation machine learning, DNSFilter protects over 26 million users monthly and was selected as Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year for a third consecutive year at the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. In 2023, they blocked over 24 billion online threat queries related to malware, phishing, botnet, and new domains.

Juncos Hollinger Racing will kick off the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10. Watch live on NBC and Peacock. Follow all season long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok at @JuncosHollinger.