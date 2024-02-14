BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX EVENT UPDATE

(NASHVILLE – Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024) Today, Big Machine Label Group Chairman

and Founder Scott Borchetta announced a new leadership role in the operations of the

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Borchetta will now oversee operations for

Nashville’s annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, and Big Machine will continue to be

the event’s entitlement sponsor.

“Nashville is a world-class sport and entertainment market that loves its racing,”

Borchetta said. “In its first three years the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

successfully established itself as a major event in Nashville and it has tremendous

potential for growth, so I couldn’t be more excited to make this statement regarding its

future.”

After assuming this responsibility for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Borchetta

spent the last several weeks reviewing every aspect of the organization and plans for

the event. Having completed this review, Borchetta announced that the best path

forward for this year’s event is to run at Nashville Superspeedway, on the same

weekend as previously announced. This remains the INDYCAR SERIES season finale

on Sunday, September 15 on NBC.

“With construction set to begin for the new Titans Stadium, the Grand Prix operations

team knew they’d be faced with new challenges, knowing that the course used for the

first three years would have to change dramatically for 2024’s race. With several key

locations around the stadium not available as in years past, and with the proposed

course change to run through the streets of downtown Nashville, (a big loop that utilizes

the Korean Vets Memorial Bridge, First Avenue, Broadway, Fourth Avenue, and Korean

Vets Blvd), we simply don’t have the proper space needed by the race teams nor the

proper access for downtown businesses and residences to execute the world-class

event that is expected by our amazing fans, INDYCAR teams, and sponsors. With the

significant challenges of the proposed new layout and unknowns with the new stadium

construction, which has been the center of operations for the first three years of the

Grand Prix, the decision has been made to move the 2024 race to the Nashville

Superspeedway.”

Borchetta continues, “this has no bearing on our great relationship with the Tennessee

Titans. The team’s management has been nothing but supportive regarding the Big

Machine Music City Grand Prix and we fully intend to continue conversations with them

and the City of Nashville as to when the right time will be to return to the streets of

Nashville. We also want to underline how supportive Metro and new Mayor Freddie

O’Connell and his team have been during this transition. The Mayor is a real fan of the

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and has attended the race every year. He and his

team have helped us address all angles in how best to proceed, and we feel that we’ve

landed on the best option for a great race experience, for both fans and race teams, by

moving to Speedway Motorsports’ Nashville Superspeedway.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell stated, “The Music City Grand Prix has been more

than a race. It’s a festival that celebrates both Nashville and racing. We appreciate Scott

Borchetta and Big Machine’s vision and partnership and look forward to the race

returning to downtown Nashville in the future. I’ve enjoyed attending all three Music City Grand Prix races and appreciate their continued commitment to Nashville. Racing at the Nashville Superspeedway will add new intrigue to this year’s event.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES raced at the iconic 1.33 mile D-shaped oval from 2001-2008. Six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon is the last driver to reach victory lane at the venue with a commanding “three-peat” in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Nashville Superspeedway is known for its high-intensity, wheel-to-wheel action, and as the season finale it will be the first oval in a decade to decide an NTT INDYCAR

SERIES championship (Fontana, 2014).

“Nashville Superspeedway is ideally suited to our highly competitive and extremely intense style of racing and we look forward to adding a Speedway Motorsports track to our schedule,” said Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles. “Our fans will eagerly anticipate watching a championship be decided on a high speed oval, with NBC providing a must-see network telecast to viewers around the country. Scott and his team will do a terrific job organizing our finale weekend, and I’m incredibly appreciative of their efforts to pivot and find a fitting venue for our fans, drivers and teams.” INDY NXT by Firestone, the developmental series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, will also shift their 2024 championship finale to Nashville Superspeedway.

More details on weekend festivities, schedule and ticket options will be forthcoming.

The event remains committed to a presence downtown leading up to the race, with activations and entertainment celebrating the finale to be unveiled at a later date. Fans will be able to access the latest info at MusicCityGP.com.

ADDITIONAL STAKEHOLDER QUOTES

Speedway Motorsports President & CEO Marcus Smith:

“This is fantastic news for race fans, Nashville, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Nashville Superspeedway. This partnership is a natural fit amongst our companies, and I am grateful for the faith that Roger (Penske), Scott. (Borchetta) and INDYCAR have placed in us to host their season finale.

When we acquired Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, hosting events like the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix was part of our vision. Speedway Motorsports always wants to expand our event calendar with exceptional entertainment for fans that also increases economic impact for the entire Middle Tennessee region.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda), three-time Nashville Superspeedway race winner and six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon:

“I have some fond memories of Nashville Superspeedway. The racing was always

intense and strategy was always key. Add the fact that it’s now hosting the season finale

and I have no doubt it will make for a fantastic show. While we’ll miss being on the

Streets of Nashville in 2024, I look forward to returning to a place that has been special

to my career.”

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet) and two-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden:

“Nashville is a great market for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and a perfect host city for our championship finale. Wrapping the season on a high-speed oval is going to be really thrilling for everyone, most especially our fans. As a Nashville resident myself, I’m also excited Scott and his team are still planning to host activations and entertainment downtown, ensuring the entire city feels the presence and energy of the weekend.”

Arrow McLaren Sporting Director, former NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver and 2004 Nashville Superspeedway race winner Tony Kanaan:

“I’m so excited that the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is relocating to the Nashville

Superspeedway. We always need more ovals. I’m very fond of my win there— it’s the

coolest trophy I own!”