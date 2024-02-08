OAKBERRY and Pneustore to Be Co-Primary Sponsors of Pietro Fittipaldi’s No. 30 Entry for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (February 7, 2024) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that OAKBERRY, the fastest growing superfood chain that provides açaí bowls and smoothies at over 600 locations globally, and Pneustore, the largest tire e-commerce platform in Brazil, will be co-primary sponsors of the No. 30 Honda-powered entry for Pietro Fittipaldi at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 8-10. Fittipaldi, who is a multiple open-wheel champion, race-winning world endurance championship driver and current Haas F1 Team reserve and test driver, returns to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after having made nine starts in 2018 and 2021 for Dale Coyne Racing.



The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Sunday, March 10 on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the 20th Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. North America’s premier open-wheel series will crisscross the United States, including a stop for the 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, Sept. 15. All on-track action can be seen on NBC or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service or USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.



QUOTEBOARD:



Pietro Fittipaldi, Driver of the No. 30 OAKBERRY/Pneustore Honda-Dallara-Firestone: “I’m very proud to have OAKBERRY and Pneustore as our primary sponsors for the St. Pete race. They are both leaders in their respective segments with international success. A big ‘Thank You’ to them for their support and for joining us in our INDYCAR journey. I am looking forward to many more races together.”



Georgios Frangulis, Founder and CEO, OAKBERRY: “For us at OAKBERRY it’s very important to be close to the new talents and we have been with the Fittipaldi Brothers and Pietro for three years now. Pietro is a very hard-working person and racing driver, so we are thrilled to see him racing in INDYCAR. We look forward to this partnership in the American market.”



Fábio Facca, Director of Business Development and Marketing at CantuStore: “PneuStore is proud to support the development of young Brazilian drivers and seeing Pietro progressing as an INDYCAR driver make us even more proud as he represents Brazil in one of the most important championships in the world. We are also excited to be together with names that have done so much for motorsport such as Fittipaldi and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.”



About OAKBERRY

Oakberry was established in Brazil in 2016 and provides açaí bowls and smoothies at over 600 locations in more than 35 countries on five continents. In addition to growing its presence in countries such as Brazil, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Spain, Peru, Portugal and Malta, the company intends to further expand its presence in the US market to 35 locations this year.

About CantuStore and PneuStore

Founded in 2006, CantuStore is the leading omnichannel tire aftermarket distributor and retailer in Brazil, offering a differentiated value proposition through multiple sales channels fueled by a robust online strategy. The company has disrupted a fragmented and poorly served category driven by its unique digital capabilities, national presence, best assortment depth across almost all tire segments, private label, and innovative value-add services such as tire installations.



CantuStore operates under two brands, CantuPneus, the leading Brazilian tire importer and distributor for fleet owners and resellers, and PneuStore, the largest tire e-commerce platform in Brazil. Located in Itajaí, Santa Catarina, CantuStore has five Distribution Centers and over 50 branches across all regions of Brazil to offer complete tire solutions.



About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2024, the team will compete in its 33rd year of competition and will attempt to add to its 30 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 37 poles, 111 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 23 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 101 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2024 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.