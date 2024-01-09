McLaren Racing and Alpinestars to suit up together from 2024 season

McLaren Racing announces Alpinestars as its new partner for Formula 1, IndyCar, Formula E and F1 Academy

9 January 2024

McLaren Racing and Alpinestars today announce a new partnership ahead of the 2024 racing season, welcoming Alpinestars, the world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products to the racing team’s roster of partners.

Alpinestars will be McLaren Racing’s official partner for technical clothing for the Formula 1, IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and F1 Academy teams, supplying and outfitting all drivers and crew members across the series.

Both McLaren Racing and Alpinestars have a rich history in innovation and technical development. Both companies were founded in 1963 and are built on bringing a shared goal and vision to life through product and partnership.

Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, McLaren Racing, said:

“With Alpinestars as our new official partner for technical clothing, we’re excited to bring a new look across our McLaren Racing teams this 2024 season. We’re proud to outfit our drivers and crew members in their advanced technical gear.”

Chris Hillard, Communication Director, Alpinestars, said:

“McLaren Racing’s storied history and commitment to competing at the highest level through innovation, technology and sustainability, coupled with their unrivaled presence across five major motorsport championships fits perfectly with the ethos of Alpinestars. Our technical departments look forward to a comprehensive technical partnership with McLaren Racing and to protect the drivers and crews across the various competitions and terrains on which their teams will operate.”