Honda Remembers Gil de Ferran

SANTA CLARITA, CA (December 29, 2023) – American Honda and Honda Racing Corporation USA extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and many fans of Gil de Ferran, former Honda Indy car champion, world record holder, Indianapolis 500 winner and Acura sports car racing team owner, who passed away today in Florida.

“All of us at Honda and HRC are deeply saddened by Gil de Ferran’s sudden passing,” said David Salters, president of HRC US. “Gil was a big part of the Honda racing family and CART heritage. He held a special place in all of our hearts. His accomplishments, championships and race victories on the track are well known. Listening to him recount his closed-course record run at Fontana raised the hair on the back of my neck, and does so once again now. He was an extremely talented man and brilliant racer. He also played multiple, vital roles off-track for Honda over the years.

“But above all, he was a loving husband and father. Our thoughts now are with his wife Angela and children Luke and Anna; as well as the rest of his family, friends and many fans around the world.”