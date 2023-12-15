Sting Ray Robb to drive the No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Source: Team PR

Sting Ray Robb, seen here at the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration, will pilot the No. 41 for A.J. Foyt Racing during the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment- Joe Skibinski)

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 15, 2023) — Destiny called. Sting Ray Robb, the young driver with one of the coolest names in motorsports, will drive the No. 41 Chevrolet-powered Indy car next year for another of the coolest names in motorsports, A.J. Foyt.

Robb, who’s named after the Chevrolet Stingray Corvette, is entering his second year in the NTT INDYCAR Series and for the first time in his career, he will be driving a Chevrolet-powered car.

“I’m truly honored to pilot the No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet for the ‘24 season,” said Robb who currently lives in Indianapolis. “This is a dream come true to be driving for the legendary A.J. Foyt and his team under the leadership of Larry Foyt. It provides an opportunity for me to implement past lessons and carry momentum forward in my sophomore season as we enter a very competitive field of teams and drivers. Building together upon our successes, I am excited for the season ahead.

“To my family of partners and supporters thank you for being a part of this journey, we’ll continue to work hard and grow into what God has called us to be.”

Robb, who calls Payette, Idaho his hometown, ascended to the top level of motorsports quickly; at age 21, he made his IndyCar debut driving for Dale Coyne Racing and notched his career best finish of 12th in the final race of the season in Monterey, Calif.

Now 22, Robb is a graduate of IndyCar’s open wheel ladder series. He won the Indy Pro 2000 title in 2020 with seven wins, five poles, 11 podiums and four track records. That performance earned him a scholarship to the Indy NXT Series. In his second year of competition, he showed tremendous progress, earning the Vice-Champion title and winning the season finale. Enroute to his runner-up status in 2022, he captured two poles, ten top-5 finishes — eight of which were on the podium — and ten top-10s in 14 races.

“I’ve been working with Sting Ray since 2017, shortly after he graduated from go-karts to racecars,” explained Robb’s manager Pieter Rossi of One Motorsports Marketing and Management, LLC. “His impressive karting resume inspired me to want to work with him. At 16, he was equally impressive in his maturity, discipline, and desire to race at a high level. On his way to INDYCAR, Sting Ray won at each level and worked harder than those around him. It’s been a privilege to watch his growth and be part of his success.

“As Sting Ray enters his sophomore year in INDYCAR, where the racing and competition is fierce, I’m very confident that Sting Ray will continue to hone his skills and impress. I’m looking forward to a great season ahead.”

Robb’s car will be based in the team’s Speedway, Ind. race shop which is also where the team’s engineering department, headed up by Michael Cannon, is located.

AJ Foyt Racing Team President Larry Foyt said, “I’m looking forward to working with Sting Ray. I have to admit his name caught my eye when he was in the junior formulas, so I watched his rise through INDYCAR’s ladder system where he did really well. I believe he is a great addition to our program and will showcase everything he learned in his rookie campaign in the NTT INDYCAR Series.”

The NTT INDYCAR Series kicks off its season in Florida with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 10.

Additional notes from TSO (Steve)

The No. 41

The last time the No. 41 appeared with the team was with Dalton Kellett behind the wheel at the INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2020.

The last time the No. 41 appeared for an entire season was in 2016 when Jack Hawksworth was with the team.

Since 1987, 19 drivers have made 62 Indy car starts in the No. 41, with Jack Hawksworth making more than half of those.

The following drivers have made starts for the team in the No. 41

Billy Boat – 1 race (2000)

Wade Cunningham – 1 race (2012)

Conor Daly – 1 race (2013)

Airton Dare – 1 race (2003)

A.J. Foyt IV – 1 race (2009)

Larry Foyt – 3 races (2006 – 2005 – 2004)

Stan Fox – 1 race (1987)

Robby Gordon – 2 races (2001 – 1993)

Marco Greco – 1 race (1996)

Mike Groff – 1 race (1996)

Jack Hawksworth – 32 races (2015 – 2016)

Ryan Hunter-Reay – 1 race (2011)

Davy Jones – 3 races (1987)

Dalton Kellett – 3 races (2020)

Franck Perera – 1 race (2008)

Martin Plowman – 2 races (2014)

Greg Ray – 4 races (2002)

Scott Sharp – 2 races (1996 – 1995)

Jeff Simmons – 1 race (2008)

Second car thoughts

TSO would be surprised if Santino Ferrucci is not the driver of the No. 14 for the entire 2024 season.

Third 500 car thoughts

TSO would not be surprised to see the team add a third car for the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing.” With the teams success at the Indianapolis 500, that seat will certainly attract drivers with talent, money or both.