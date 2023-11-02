Renowned Team Manager Mitch Davis Joins Dale Coyne Racing

Plainfield, IL (Monday, October 30, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing is delighted to welcome back Championship and Indianapolis 500 winning, renowned Team Manager Mitch Davis to lead its team as it enters its 41st season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition.

Davis brings with him over 40 years of successful motorsports experience. Throughout his illustrious career, he has multiple championship and race wins, including an Indy 500 victory and has worked for teams such as Galles Racing, Patrick Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing and Newman Haas Racing, to name a few.

Davis was also the Team Manager at Dale Coyne Racing when the team picked up its first win in 2009 with the late, great Justin Wilson.

Most recently, he’s spent the last three seasons at Wayne Taylor Racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship where he helped develop the new GTP Hybrid Acura ARX-06 that finished 1-2 at the 24 hours of Daytona this year.

“I’m excited to be back at Dale Coyne Racing and thankful to Dale for this opportunity,” said Davis, who has held a variety of positions in motorsports over the course of his career. “Dale has put together a strong team of people with who I look forward to accomplishing great things. I can’t wait to get this next season started.”

“We’re extremely pleased to have Mitch join us once again as Team Manager. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience and expertise with him, but he is also very well respected within the racing community, and I know he will be a great addition to our team,” expressed Team Owner Dale Coyne. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank Terry Brown for his continued commitment to the team, including these past six seasons as Team Manager and for his thirty plus years with us before that.”

Brown, who became Team Manager in 2018 will stay on as Special Project Manager while enjoying semi-retirement.

Dale Coyne Racing will have more team expansion and driver news to come in the following weeks.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off on the streets of St. Petersburg March 8 to 10, 2024.